Emotional final meeting for current c...

Emotional final meeting for current city council

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Williamson Daily News Online

The atmosphere at Thursday's meeting of the Williamson City Council was heavy with emotion as new council members and mayor were sworn in and acting council said good-bye to the fellow council members they have worked closely beside.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Daily News Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Williamson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Russell Ooten 29 min Susan 7
City Tire In Williamson 1 hr elm st 4
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 2 hr Matt Kelly 4,151
News Mingo Man To Be Sentenced for Raping 5-Year-Old... (Sep '08) 14 hr Psychohobo 174
Misty baisden & Mike collins 18 hr Just curious 6
Eddie Estep Wed Anna 3
News Emotional final meeting for current city council - Jun 25 OneHappyMofo 2
See all Williamson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Williamson Forum Now

Williamson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Williamson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Sarah Palin
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Williamson, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,399 • Total comments across all topics: 282,112,137

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC