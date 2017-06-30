Council to apply for SCBG for Williamson Water Project
There are 3 comments on the Williamson Daily News Online story from Thursday Jun 29, titled Council to apply for SCBG for Williamson Water Project. In it, Williamson Daily News Online reports that:
With the current water system infrastructure in need of an overhaul, the Williamson City Council approved a motion for Region II to proceed with an application for a $1.5 million Small Cities Block Grant to be used for the Williamson Water Project.
#1 Saturday Jul 1
Nothing in Williamson worth spending a $1.50 let alone this amount. It's gone boys. Hahahahaha
#2 Saturday Jul 1
AMEN
#3 Saturday Jul 1
1.5 more mill to shove in there pocket and run
