Funeral services for Bobby Varney, 64, of Baxter, will be held today, Friday, June 2, at 7 p.m. in the chapel of Presley Funeral Home with Pastors Mickey Leftwich and Jimmy Simpson officiating. He was born Monday, June 2, 1952, in Williamson, West Virginia, to the late Beacher Varney and Betty Harmon Varney.

