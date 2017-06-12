Arrest made after man threatens 16 residents with knife

Arrest made after man threatens 16 re...

Tuesday Jun 6 Read more: Williamson Daily News Online

The Mingo County Sheriff's Department reports that a Williamson man was charged with 16 counts of brandishing a deadly weapon for an incident that occurred Monday at a Red Jacket apartment complex.

