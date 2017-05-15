Williamson Rotary Club -

Williamson Rotary Club -

Tuesday May 9 Read more: Williamson Daily News Online

WILLIAMSON, W.Va. - Chad Thomas and Maria Arnot from the Williamson Health and Wellness Center in Williamson were guest speakers recently at the Williamson Rotary Club They were joined by guests from the Learning Journey, an education program facilitated by Impact Experience and the Williamson Health and Wellness Center.

