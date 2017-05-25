Three students receive R.T. Price Award -
Three senior students from local Community and Technical Education Centers in Mingo and Pike Counties were recognized by the Williamson Kiwanis Club on Monday evening.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Daily News Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Williamson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|does anyone know Katrina Young (Feb '12)
|3 hr
|Anna
|8
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|4 hr
|Matt Kelly
|4,219
|Jerry Vickers (Oct '16)
|7 hr
|Shayla
|8
|whos the snitches
|7 hr
|Shayla
|24
|John hall dui
|Wed
|future
|10
|Commission moves forward with opioid suit
|May 23
|Agree
|2
|delbarton
|May 22
|mksc
|1
Find what you want!
Search Williamson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC