Museum showcases relics from Hatfield & McCoy feud

Friday May 26

Hatfields and McCoys mingle peacefully in the mountainous region where their families waged one of America's most famous feuds. Now a museum near the Kentucky-West Virginia border is showcasing artifacts bringing the feud back to life.

