Man escapes injury -
A Delbarton man escaped serious injury after a single vehicle accident around 2:30 p.m. on Monday afternoon on U.S. 52 near Duba's Wrecker Service in East Williamson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Daily News Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Williamson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|2 hr
|Nancy
|4,169
|Richard Wright
|7 hr
|employee
|39
|Staten nurse
|10 hr
|Bolyard
|3
|Suddenlink or Frontier?
|Tue
|marky
|2
|stat ems (Jun '12)
|Mon
|James
|14
|100 Days In, Appalachia Holds Cautious Optimism...
|Mon
|too much
|434
|Does anyone know Brian Turner from stone or m...
|May 15
|Just a girl
|1
Find what you want!
Search Williamson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC