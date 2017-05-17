Man escapes injury -

Man escapes injury -

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 15 Read more: Williamson Daily News Online

A Delbarton man escaped serious injury after a single vehicle accident around 2:30 p.m. on Monday afternoon on U.S. 52 near Duba's Wrecker Service in East Williamson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Daily News Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Williamson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 2 hr Nancy 4,169
Richard Wright 7 hr employee 39
Staten nurse 10 hr Bolyard 3
Suddenlink or Frontier? Tue marky 2
stat ems (Jun '12) Mon James 14
News 100 Days In, Appalachia Holds Cautious Optimism... Mon too much 434
Does anyone know Brian Turner from stone or m... May 15 Just a girl 1
See all Williamson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Williamson Forum Now

Williamson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Williamson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. American Idol
 

Williamson, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,331 • Total comments across all topics: 281,085,660

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC