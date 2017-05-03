Laid-off miner running for U.S. Senate says he is "exact opposite" of Sen. Manchin
A former Mingo County coal miner, vying for the seat of U.S. Senator Joe Manchin , says he wants to represent the thousands of West Virginians impacted by the downturn in coal. "Who would be better to run against someone that people have had enough of then somebody who is the exact opposite?" said Bo Copley in an interview with MetroNews Wednesday.
