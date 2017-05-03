Laid-off miner running for U.S. Senat...

Laid-off miner running for U.S. Senate says he is "exact opposite" of Sen. Manchin

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 3 Read more: West Virginia Metro

A former Mingo County coal miner, vying for the seat of U.S. Senator Joe Manchin , says he wants to represent the thousands of West Virginians impacted by the downturn in coal. "Who would be better to run against someone that people have had enough of then somebody who is the exact opposite?" said Bo Copley in an interview with MetroNews Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Williamson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 100 Days In, Appalachia Holds Cautious Optimism... 4 min Dee Dee Dee 404
laura muncy 12 min Bill12345 1
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 37 min Nancy 4,103
Good men (Aug '12) 6 hr ex-miner 50
Jennifer Parsons Pedophile (Dec '13) 10 hr Truth finder 30
Protection order against Williamson Police Chief 18 hr Five 9
Justice and Trailblazer drive in Sun JCB 2
See all Williamson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Williamson Forum Now

Williamson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Williamson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Williamson, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,156 • Total comments across all topics: 280,884,058

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC