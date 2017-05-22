Cemetery upkeep -

The grass at the Fairview Cemetery located on the hillside above West Williamson has been cut by a crew contracted by the City of Williamson.

Let It Grow

Miami, FL

#1 Thursday May 18
Why cut it? The road is painted and looks awful for those damn runners. Streets, walks and main roads look terrible from the paint.

Agree

Dallas, TX

#3 Sunday
Let It Grow wrote:
Why cut it? The road is painted and looks awful for those damn runners. Streets, walks and main roads look terrible from the paint.
I also heard the road was painted up.

Why do that on a cemetery.... or any other "public" highway? It looks bad enough already without spray paint on the roads. But, a cemetery!?

