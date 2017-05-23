An a oeAmerican Epica -

An a oeAmerican Epica -

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Logan Banner

The musical contributions of several Logan countians will be featured on the PBS documentary "American Epic" at 9 p.m. May 23. The second installment of the documentary series is titled "Blood and Soil" and it will, in part, explore the musical contributions of Dick Justice, Frank Hutchinson and The Williamson Brothers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Logan Banner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Williamson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
whos the snitches 1 hr Bored 23
John hall dui 1 hr future 10
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 20 hr Chris 4,201
Commission moves forward with opioid suit Tue Agree 2
delbarton Mon mksc 1
Mexican restaurant in Williamson Mon The future 2
who u think was the best football player in whs... (Oct '12) Mon mo boy 20
See all Williamson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Williamson Forum Now

Williamson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Williamson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Microsoft
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. China
  5. Iran
 

Williamson, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,813 • Total comments across all topics: 281,249,305

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC