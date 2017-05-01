Two accused of child neglect -
Two were arrested for child neglect creating risk of injury after officers allegedly found marijuana and pills inside a residence which also housed two juveniles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Daily News Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Williamson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|100 Days In, Appalachia Holds Cautious Optimism...
|6 min
|joe
|184
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|7 hr
|Bigjohn8
|4,093
|John hall dui
|16 hr
|Fly over
|5
|starters (Sep '12)
|Mon
|Paul
|14
|Kim Hardin
|Mon
|John Doe
|8
|Anyone heard of fight at starters little over w...
|Mon
|Ginger
|1
|SGT John Hall Jr Turning red in court. (Feb '15)
|Sun
|pig sticker
|18
Find what you want!
Search Williamson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC