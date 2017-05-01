Two accused of child neglect -

Two accused of child neglect -

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 25 Read more: Williamson Daily News Online

Two were arrested for child neglect creating risk of injury after officers allegedly found marijuana and pills inside a residence which also housed two juveniles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Daily News Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Williamson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 100 Days In, Appalachia Holds Cautious Optimism... 6 min joe 184
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 7 hr Bigjohn8 4,093
John hall dui 16 hr Fly over 5
starters (Sep '12) Mon Paul 14
Kim Hardin Mon John Doe 8
Anyone heard of fight at starters little over w... Mon Ginger 1
SGT John Hall Jr Turning red in court. (Feb '15) Sun pig sticker 18
See all Williamson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Williamson Forum Now

Williamson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Williamson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Williamson, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,012 • Total comments across all topics: 280,742,917

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC