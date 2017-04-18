Rock falling between roof bolts cause...

Rock falling between roof bolts caused miner's death, federal agency concludes

Next Story Prev Story
32 min ago Read more: West Virginia Metro

The federal Mine Safety and Health Administration says a Lincoln County miner who was killed because of an accident died as a result of a rock that fell between roof bolts. Dennis Fillinger, 62, of Harts, was seriously injured during a rock fall accident Feb. 23 at the CK Mine No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Williamson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Richard Wright 3 min Wondering 12
News Goodman Ave/Peter St. residents face stinky sit... 4 hr mercy 2
Charlie Hatfield 20 hr Williamsons finest 1
Holistic Medical (Aug '10) Mon jean 59
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) Apr 16 RSM 4,071
Looking for farrier near Delbarton, Wv Apr 13 ponyperson 2
News More old abandoned buildings - Apr 13 Agree 3
See all Williamson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Williamson Forum Now

Williamson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Williamson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Williamson, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,826 • Total comments across all topics: 280,389,813

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC