There are 3 comments on the Williamson Daily News Online story from Wednesday Apr 12, titled More old abandoned buildings -. In it, Williamson Daily News Online reports that:
This old house on the hillside on Peter Street in East Williamson has fallen in.
#1 Wednesday Apr 12
Plenty more to come...Hahahhaahhaa
#2 Thursday Apr 13
How of these buildings does Charlie Hatfield own?
#3 Thursday Apr 13
Yup! Everyone is leaving.
