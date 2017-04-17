More old abandoned buildings -

This old house on the hillside on Peter Street in East Williamson has fallen in.

FuckWilliamson

Alamo, TN

#1 Wednesday Apr 12
Plenty more to come...Hahahhaahhaa

Truth

Morgantown, WV

#2 Thursday Apr 13
How of these buildings does Charlie Hatfield own?

Agree

Dallas, TX

#3 Thursday Apr 13
FuckWilliamson wrote:
Plenty more to come...Hahahhaahhaa
Yup! Everyone is leaving.

