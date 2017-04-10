Mingo Schools looking to hire -

With the 2016-17 school year winding down and school districts across the state forced to layoff teachers and administrators to meet declining enrollment and tightening budgets, Mingo County stands apart, with district leaders projecting that no teachers or administrators will be laid off, and only a handful of vacant teaching positions will be ... (more)

