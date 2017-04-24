Mingo escapes flooding -

Monday Apr 24

Kyle Lovern/WDN The Tug Fork River crested on Monday below flood stage. The National Weather Service predicted the crest at about 23 feet, which is under flood stage for Williamson.

Williamson, WV

