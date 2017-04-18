Goodman Ave/Peter St. residents face ...

Goodman Ave/Peter St. residents face stinky situation - 11:15 am updated:

Williamson Daily News Online story from Tuesday, titled Goodman Ave/Peter St. residents face stinky situation

Spring is in the air and many residents throughout the Tug Valley region have taken advantage of the warmer temperatures by spending more time outdoors.

Im Glad

Dallas, TX

#1 Tuesday
Throw it all over the hill since people can't afford to pay the damn bill. Hahahahaha. I love it!
Going to get a lot worse too;)

Judged:

1

1

1

mercy

Williamson, WV

#2 Tuesday
Im Glad wrote:
Throw it all over the hill since people can't afford to pay the damn bill. Hahahahaha. I love it!
Going to get a lot worse too;)
better not be any roll down here on my house ill load it up bring right back up there throw in your yard . hows that. i pay my bill and everyone else should too. i pay my water every month too but somehow they dug up some old bill of 66 i was suppose paid them better watch they think old people crazy dont look at their bills. im not pay back the 105,000 that was stolen out water dept funds. let the corruptors pay back what they stole

Judged:

1

1

1

Turkey Creek

Morgantown, WV

#3 Yesterday
Charlie Hatfield doesn't pay... He loads up trash himself and takes it across the river into KY. I've watched it myself.
RGB

Providence, UT

#4 Yesterday
Turkey Creek wrote:
Charlie Hatfield doesn't pay... He loads up trash himself and takes it across the river into KY. I've watched it myself.
I take mine off too. Take three neighbors off also. Don't charge them a thing.

Judged:

1

1

1

Williamson, WV

