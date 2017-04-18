Goodman Ave/Peter St. residents face stinky situation - 11:15 am updated:
There are 4 comments on the Williamson Daily News Online story from Tuesday, titled Goodman Ave/Peter St. residents face stinky situation - 11:15 am updated:. In it, Williamson Daily News Online reports that:
Spring is in the air and many residents throughout the Tug Valley region have taken advantage of the warmer temperatures by spending more time outdoors.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Williamson Daily News Online.
|
#1 Tuesday
Throw it all over the hill since people can't afford to pay the damn bill. Hahahahaha. I love it!
Going to get a lot worse too;)
|
#2 Tuesday
better not be any roll down here on my house ill load it up bring right back up there throw in your yard . hows that. i pay my bill and everyone else should too. i pay my water every month too but somehow they dug up some old bill of 66 i was suppose paid them better watch they think old people crazy dont look at their bills. im not pay back the 105,000 that was stolen out water dept funds. let the corruptors pay back what they stole
|
#3 Yesterday
Charlie Hatfield doesn't pay... He loads up trash himself and takes it across the river into KY. I've watched it myself.
|
#4 Yesterday
I take mine off too. Take three neighbors off also. Don't charge them a thing.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Williamson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for farrier near Delbarton, Wv
|2 hr
|Horseman
|3
|More old abandoned buildings -
|2 hr
|green grapes
|4
|Melissa burns
|4 hr
|MDB
|13
|Richard Wright
|20 hr
|Yup
|16
|Old Smokehouse Chili (Mar '11)
|21 hr
|California Dreamen
|37
|Why do threads disappear?
|22 hr
|Just me
|5
|sheena and justin
|Wed
|mercy
|7
Find what you want!
Search Williamson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC