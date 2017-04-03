Commission tables drug distribution l...

Commission tables drug distribution lawsuit decision -

Following a lengthy discussion which included the perspectives of a local pharmacist and police officer ,the Mingo County Commission voted to table a decision regarding joining a lawsuit against major wholesale pharmaceutical companies at Wednesday's regular meeting of the Mingo County Commission.

