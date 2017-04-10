Charles Hatfield wins nomination for ...

Charles Hatfield wins nomination for mayor -

AlwaysBeenRight

Dallas, TX

#1 Wednesday
Bye Judy, Barry and Fire Dept. and a few more patrolmen. ;)

Former Hatfield tenant

Morgantown, WV

#2 Wednesday
How sad. Charlie Hatfield is an absolute slumlord and a liar. I lived in his apartments for years and he NEVER followed through with promises. If I still lived in the area I would ask him face to face in a public forum"Why did you promise MANY things to your tenants and not even attempt to do the things you've promised?". I'd pay good money to hear his answer. Let the squirming begin.

FuckWilliamson

Alamo, TN

#3 Yesterday
Former Hatfield tenant wrote:
How sad. Charlie Hatfield is an absolute slumlord and a liar. I lived in his apartments for years and he NEVER followed through with promises. If I still lived in the area I would ask him face to face in a public forum"Why did you promise MANY things to your tenants and not even attempt to do the things you've promised?". I'd pay good money to hear his answer. Let the squirming begin.
Goodbye Williamson! Long time coming.

