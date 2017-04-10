Charles Hatfield wins nomination for mayor -
Editor's Note: The Williamson Daily News will have more on the Primary Election for the City of Williamson on Wednesday and Thursday.
#1 Wednesday
Bye Judy, Barry and Fire Dept. and a few more patrolmen. ;)
#2 Wednesday
How sad. Charlie Hatfield is an absolute slumlord and a liar. I lived in his apartments for years and he NEVER followed through with promises. If I still lived in the area I would ask him face to face in a public forum"Why did you promise MANY things to your tenants and not even attempt to do the things you've promised?". I'd pay good money to hear his answer. Let the squirming begin.
#3 Yesterday
Goodbye Williamson! Long time coming.
