100 Days In, Appalachia Holds Cautious Optimism for Trump
There are 224 comments on the WNYC-AM New York story from Thursday Apr 27, titled 100 Days In, Appalachia Holds Cautious Optimism for Trump. In it, WNYC-AM New York reports that:
Coal miner Chris Steele holds a sign supporting Donald Trump outside a Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton event in Williamson, W.V., Monday, May 2, 2016. The image of out of work coal miners struggling to survive played a significant role throughout Donald Trump's presidential campaign.
Join the discussion below
#1 Thursday Apr 27
He screwed you guys over. He is only out to make the rich, richer.
United States
#2 Thursday Apr 27
You sure got that right if he doesn't get us nuked first.I would have voted for bozo the clown 1st.Oh wait you did.
#3 Friday Apr 28
I did not know Bozo was on the ballot, I wish I had known.
#4 Friday Apr 28
well the nuke part is not his fault . NK would do it sooner or later , the past 3 prez didnt put a stop to them so look at them for that .
Plus its all of congress not just him , they cant get up and do whats right for the ppl , they want whats best for there self and nothing more .
Vote them all out every 2 years till they see the ppl are sick of the bull shit
United States
#5 Friday Apr 28
You have a lot of that right,it's the same old song and dance.They tie every presidents hands.It just bothers me that his daughter has way to much authority.She shouldn't have her nose in our country's affairs.But your right North Korea has always been a loose cannon.
United States
#6 Friday Apr 28
Their will be 33 seats up for grabs in the Senate in 2018.And I am predicting the house will end up being democratic majority.
United States
#7 Friday Apr 28
It"s ok he won anyway.he is our president.
Saint Paul, MN
#8 Saturday Apr 29
With the seats that are up for grabs it's very unlikely the democrats will win enough of them, besides, they are still giving America the finger.
#9 Saturday Apr 29
Since: Jan 11
28,590
Location hidden
#9 Saturday Apr 29
You really are dreaming. That will be the forth election in a row where the Democrats have been clobbered :) You were so sure Hillary would be president but how did that work out for you? She only won 19 States !
#10 Saturday Apr 29
There's no question the the Republicans have mastered the political fete of winning elections by dedication solely to working the system every way they can to do so, regardless of consequences. That explains how they gained control of all three branches of government, but aren't able to accomplish anything as they only squabble with one another and freak out over the monster they put in the White House.
#11 Saturday Apr 29
Since: Jan 11
28,590
Location hidden
#11 Saturday Apr 29
The pople who voted for Trump are very pleased with him. The people who voted for Hillary will never be pleased with Trump. I am very very pleased with Trump so far. He has done what he promised and attempted to do things that need support of the party . The party has been divided for a long time. There is a big difference between Conservative Republicans and Republicans and the Democrat are determined to vote even against their own interest when it comes to Trump. The refuse to accept the resluts of the election !
#12 Saturday Apr 29
Since: Jun 11
15,939
Location hidden
#12 Saturday Apr 29
"Cautious Optimism?" That makes perfect sense. Appalachia is one of the most low-information, uneducated places in the U.S.
Saint Paul, MN
#13 Saturday Apr 29
Of course your incorrect, as usual, you guys still can't figure out how Trump won, your assumptions explain what the democrats have been trying to do, since 2008 they have lost over 1200 elected positions, and will continue to lose, they even refuse to stop giving America the finger, never forget I told you folks long before the election that Trump was going to win, the democrats will recapture the house as easily as Hillary beat Trump, oh wait.
The democrats are playing with fire, if they keep playing these games they will suffer even more embarrassing losses in the 2018 elections, the Trump supporters know who the blame goes to, the democrats better stop their extremist political games or they will continue to lose.
#14 Saturday Apr 29
"Trump so far. He has done what he promised and attempted "
List some accomplishment Trump is credited with doing
#15 Saturday Apr 29
"you guys still can't figure out how Trump won,"
Vladimir Putin is how Trump won.
#16 Saturday Apr 29
The Republicans advantage was gerrymandered congressional districts and illegal ID laws since 2010 that now are being contested in the Federal Courts and Federal Judges are dismantling the discriminatory practices across the U.S.
#17 Saturday Apr 29
I believe that the majority of "Trump" people voted for him because he pandered to their deeply seated hostility-driven destructive energy with his malicious "lock her up," "lyin' Ted," "little Marco," "crooked Hillary," etc. rallies. They like how he says what he says, regardless of what he's saying at the moment. He continues to speak recklessly and they scream with approval when he works them, even though he's not actually delivered a successful bill on any of the major legislation he promised during his first hundred days.
Being a divided political party is not a problem and can result in positive growth and change to better serve our country. At present, however, the Republican Party has dealt with its divided factions by uniting exclusively around one organizing principle, winning elections at any cost regardless of consequences for America. Consequently, they're now in full control of government, but can't pull it together to govern effectively. Despite the fact of their position of majority, they blame the minority Democrats for their own failings.
Meanwhile, Democrats (and other non-Republicans) can, as they should, promote their own principles as best they can from their humble position to represent the interests of their constituents of all political persuasions. I see no evidence to suggest that they've refused to accept the results of the elections and their constant repeating of this lore neither rings true nor makes it true -- it's one of their "alternative facts."
#18 Saturday Apr 29
"Of course your incorrect" pretty much says it all, "joe," as do your allusions to "you guys" and stereotype of not being able to "figure out how Trump won." My post specifically addressed that issue, but you refuse to respond to it, but just repeat propaganda scripted by Republican puppet masters.
My concern is not winning elections by any means or at any cost, but returning to governance by people who are competent and motivated by good conscience.
#19 Saturday Apr 29
Fortunately, thy don't own all the judges yet.
#20 Saturday Apr 29
Since: Jan 11
28,590
Location hidden
#20 Saturday Apr 29
Repeal of many of Obama's executive orders ! Putting an unbiased judge on the Supreme court. Putting before the congress many of his promises like repeal and replace Obama care. Removing the chains from ICE so they can enforce immigration laws. Getting illegal alien criminals deported. Appointing department heads who want to reduce the size of government. Trump can lead but he is not a dictator like Obama was !
