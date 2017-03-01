WPD Police Civil Service Exam scheduled -
The examination will be given by the Williamson Police Civil Service Commission on May 31, 2017 by the Williamson Police Civil Service Commission at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers at Williamson City Hall located at 142 East Fourth Avenue.
