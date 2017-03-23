Williamson joins drug distribution su...

Williamson joins drug distribution suit -

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 17 Read more: Williamson Daily News Online

At a special meeting of the Williamson City Council held Friday afternoon, the council voted to have the T. Chafin Law Firm represent the city in a lawsuit against wholesale drug distribution companies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Daily News Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Williamson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
WVA Basketball...... HEE HEE 7 hr O BROTHER 1
News Police officers make drug arrests - 10:30 pm up... 9 hr Welfare 39
Mingo County 911 (Dec '09) Wed hmmmm 52
Cozy's Refuge (Jun '11) Wed Linda D 59
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) Wed cabin creek Cu m 4,010
News Council approves training, tasers for WPD - 6:1... Mar 21 FatBoyIsQueer 14
sheena and justin Mar 20 lalala 4
See all Williamson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Williamson Forum Now

Williamson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Williamson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Williamson, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,268 • Total comments across all topics: 279,775,363

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC