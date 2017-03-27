Williamson council approves budget, e...

Williamson council approves budget, employee cuts

Next Story Prev Story
50 min ago Read more: West Virginia Metro

Two police officers, a firefighter, a janitor and some part-time employees were cut as the council approved of the next fiscal year's budget. According to Mayor Robert Carlton, the reduction will save the city an estimated $150,000 in payroll and health insurance costs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Williamson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fred sthrothers 13 min Papa peace 4
Bye Fire Dept. and Three Officers 5 hr nine oh six 6
How is it when someone beats an 18 year old kid... (Dec '15) 12 hr The real truth 172
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 13 hr Tolatenow 4,013
has anyone lost a 23 hr mercy 1
What can you tell me about the AVALON? (Jun '12) Sun California Dreamen 91
WVA Basketball...... HEE HEE Sun Who to 2
See all Williamson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Williamson Forum Now

Williamson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Williamson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Williamson, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,675 • Total comments across all topics: 279,864,975

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC