Williamson council approves budget, employee cuts
Two police officers, a firefighter, a janitor and some part-time employees were cut as the council approved of the next fiscal year's budget. According to Mayor Robert Carlton, the reduction will save the city an estimated $150,000 in payroll and health insurance costs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.
Comments
Add your comments below
Williamson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fred sthrothers
|13 min
|Papa peace
|4
|Bye Fire Dept. and Three Officers
|5 hr
|nine oh six
|6
|How is it when someone beats an 18 year old kid... (Dec '15)
|12 hr
|The real truth
|172
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|13 hr
|Tolatenow
|4,013
|has anyone lost a
|23 hr
|mercy
|1
|What can you tell me about the AVALON? (Jun '12)
|Sun
|California Dreamen
|91
|WVA Basketball...... HEE HEE
|Sun
|Who to
|2
Find what you want!
Search Williamson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC