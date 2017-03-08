Williamson considers joining drug suits -
Letitia Chafin, with the Chafin Law Firm, was on hand at Thursday's regular meeting of the Williamson City Council, to answer questions and address concerns regarding a lawsuit proposal against wholesale drug distribution companies presented at a prior council meeting.
