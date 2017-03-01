U.S. Attorney Carol Casto announces f...

U.S. Attorney Carol Casto announces forfeiture of over $1 million in...

United States Attorney Carol Casto announced the filing of a substantial forfeiture action yesterday involving First National Bank of Williamson for violations of the Bank Secrecy Act. The Bank Secrecy Act requires financial institutions to maintain programs that detect and report suspicious activity to prevent money laundering.

