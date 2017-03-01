U.S. Attorney Carol Casto announces forfeiture of over $1 million in...
United States Attorney Carol Casto announced the filing of a substantial forfeiture action yesterday involving First National Bank of Williamson for violations of the Bank Secrecy Act. The Bank Secrecy Act requires financial institutions to maintain programs that detect and report suspicious activity to prevent money laundering.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Huntington News.
Add your comments below
Williamson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tina at the Tear Drop Inn (Jun '15)
|3 hr
|yogi
|17
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|6 hr
|George Washington
|3,998
|Speed Trap going Into Williamson
|Tue
|Opinion
|5
|City seeks trial by jury in WPD lawsuit case -
|Tue
|NoSuckHere
|12
|new mayor
|Tue
|CitizenX
|25
|Peggy ooten
|Tue
|real
|6
|whos the snitches
|Mon
|yogi
|5
Find what you want!
Search Williamson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC