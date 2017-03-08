Sue a oeBoba White arrested by WPD -

Monday Mar 6

Sue "Bob" White, known from the family featured in the "Wild and Wonderful Whites of West Virginia" documentary, was arrested on drug and obstruction charges last Thursday by officers with the Williamson Police Department.

