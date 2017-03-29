Students Spend Spring Break Rejuvenating Communities in Need
A group of 15 Penn State DuBois students opted to spend their spring break in service to others in need. This year's annual Alternative Spring Break trip took the students to parts of the Appalachia Region, including Williamson, W.Va., and Pikeville, Ky.
#1 19 hrs ago
i need my bathroom ceiling fixed and my gutter put up.thanks i live in williamson
