Sen. Byrd traveling exhibit to open in Williamson

A traveling exhibit honoring the life of the late U.S. Senator Robert C. Byrd opens Tuesday morning in Mingo County. Dee Kapourales, president of the Mingo-Pike American Association of University Women, said the exhibit was transported to them from the Robert C. Byrd Center for Congressional History and Education at Shepherd University.

