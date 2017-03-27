Police chief reworks shifts schedule -
There are 1 comment on the Williamson Daily News Online story from Yesterday, titled Police chief reworks shifts schedule -. In it, Williamson Daily News Online reports that:
Williamson Police Chief Barry Blair was scrambling to rework his schedule Tuesday morning after the announcement came down on Monday afternoon that two patrolmen would be laid off.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Williamson Daily News Online.
|
#1 Yesterday
State Police and the S.O. has been doing WPD's job very well for a long time Chief....hahahahah
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Williamson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bye Fire Dept. and Three Officers
|13 hr
|DealerIsQueer
|16
|Students Spend Spring Break Rejuvenating Commun...
|13 hr
|yessir
|1
|I sure do miss home. (Aug '15)
|20 hr
|California Dreamen
|6
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|Wed
|Fuckwitmenc
|4,019
|Speed Trap going Into Williamson
|Wed
|O BROTHER
|23
|Fred sthrothers
|Mon
|California Dreamen
|5
|How is it when someone beats an 18 year old kid... (Dec '15)
|Mar 27
|The real truth
|172
Find what you want!
Search Williamson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC