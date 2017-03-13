Mingo Democrats select Coach a Yogia ...

Mingo Democrats select Coach a Yogia Kinder -

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Williamson Daily News Online

The Mingo County Democratic Executive Committee voted unanimously Thursday, March 9 to appoint Mingo Central Football Coach, Yogi Kinder to a vacant seat for the Magnolia District created by the resignation of Magistrate David Justice.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Daily News Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Williamson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police officers make drug arrests - 10:30 pm up... 49 min Thanks 23
Tug Valley High School 51 min Wah wah 2
whos the snitches 3 hr Hoss 14
Looking for laundrymats 22 hr Cleaning closets 1
Nate Siggers Wed you his side piece? 18
News Council approves training, tasers for WPD - 6:1... Tue Old timer 7
Williamson Music Thread (Apr '12) Tue Musikologist 23
See all Williamson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Williamson Forum Now

Williamson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Williamson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. Northern Ireland
 

Williamson, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,755 • Total comments across all topics: 279,593,618

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC