Mingo Democrats select Coach a Yogia Kinder -
The Mingo County Democratic Executive Committee voted unanimously Thursday, March 9 to appoint Mingo Central Football Coach, Yogi Kinder to a vacant seat for the Magnolia District created by the resignation of Magistrate David Justice.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Daily News Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Williamson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police officers make drug arrests - 10:30 pm up...
|49 min
|Thanks
|23
|Tug Valley High School
|51 min
|Wah wah
|2
|whos the snitches
|3 hr
|Hoss
|14
|Looking for laundrymats
|22 hr
|Cleaning closets
|1
|Nate Siggers
|Wed
|you his side piece?
|18
|Council approves training, tasers for WPD - 6:1...
|Tue
|Old timer
|7
|Williamson Music Thread (Apr '12)
|Tue
|Musikologist
|23
Find what you want!
Search Williamson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC