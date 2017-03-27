Mingo Community Cleanup - 2:45 pm upd...

Mingo Community Cleanup - 2:45 pm updated:

The Williamson Health and Wellness Center has partnered with several area organizations to host a county-wide community clean-up scheduled for Saturday, April 15. Clean-up teams will be assembled in communities throughout Mingo County.

