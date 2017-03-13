There are on the Williamson Daily News Online story from Tuesday, titled Council approves training, tasers for WPD - 6:15 am updated:. In it, Williamson Daily News Online reports that:

At Thursday's regular meeting, the Williamson City Council approved two requests made by the Williamson Police Department regarding in-service training and the purchase of new Tasers.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Williamson Daily News Online.