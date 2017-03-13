Council approves training, tasers for...

Council approves training, tasers for WPD - 6:15 am updated:

There are 7 comments on the Williamson Daily News Online story from Tuesday, titled Council approves training, tasers for WPD - 6:15 am updated:. In it, Williamson Daily News Online reports that:

At Thursday's regular meeting, the Williamson City Council approved two requests made by the Williamson Police Department regarding in-service training and the purchase of new Tasers.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Williamson Daily News Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
TICK TOCK

Warfield, KY

#1 Tuesday
More wasted money just to taser a drunk that can't move or a girl. Lol .... i can't wait until all this useless spending is gone. Keep on breaking the city WPD. Again, enjoy it while it last.

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
mememo

Williamson, WV

#2 Tuesday
hell get rid their butts all they do set down there and lie on people. and watch tv.

Judged:

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
mememo

Williamson, WV

#3 Tuesday
TICK TOCK wrote:
More wasted money just to taser a drunk that can't move or a girl. Lol .... i can't wait until all this useless spending is gone. Keep on breaking the city WPD. Again, enjoy it while it last.
sure they tazer them they knock them off walls break their necks and backs.

Judged:

2

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
LOL

Prestonsburg, KY

#4 Tuesday
mememo wrote:
<quoted text>sure they tazer them they knock them off walls break their necks and backs.
Haha. Hope the taze your sorry butt.

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Tazed and confused

Prestonsburg, KY

#5 Tuesday
TICK TOCK wrote:
More wasted money just to taser a drunk that can't move or a girl. Lol .... i can't wait until all this useless spending is gone. Keep on breaking the city WPD. Again, enjoy it while it last.
If they get rid of the police then who is gonna work so you can draw the welfare check moron. Hope they taze you the next time you get arrested . No good pill heads are ruining the city.

Judged:

2

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
RDG

Warfield, KY

#6 Tuesday
Tazed and confused wrote:
<quoted text>

If they get rid of the police then who is gonna work so you can draw the welfare check moron. Hope they taze you the next time you get arrested . No good pill heads are ruining the city.
Learn to spell queer!

Yup, you keep working so i can get my welfare. Shit, you never have worked. No education by your spelling, etc..

Never been arrested queer. Now! Go outside the PD with your mom with both of you on your knees... mouths opened for those baggy pants men in blue who transport people loaded with drugs to the Marathon HAhahahahahahahahahaha

Judged:

2

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Old timer

Williamson, WV

#7 Yesterday
All officers need good working equipment and if their tasers are outdated then they need to get new ones. Wouldn't you rather one of your family members be tased and apprehended than possibly shot? I know I would. Not long ago the remark was made that WPD was not qualified to run radar. Therefore the tickets they have been giving shouldn't stand up. Well that isn't true, it came out in the same article as the approval of the tasers , stated that the officers had received so many hours of radar training. They are required to get so many hours of mandatory training per year. Personally the alcoholics, drug addicts are a nuisance to the City and the WPD are only trying to keep the town under control for those who do not condone this type of lifestyle. I say thanks WPD you are great officers 24-7.

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Williamson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tug Valley High School 8 hr Wondering 1
News Police officers make drug arrests - 10:30 pm up... 8 hr Old timer 22
Looking for laundrymats 15 hr Cleaning closets 1
Nate Siggers 17 hr you his side piece? 18
whos the snitches 17 hr snitch biter 13
Williamson Music Thread (Apr '12) Tue Musikologist 23
Victoria Courts Tue Wanda 9
See all Williamson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Williamson Forum Now

Williamson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Williamson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Syria
  1. Ireland
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Williamson, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,969 • Total comments across all topics: 279,586,010

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC