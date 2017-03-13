Council approves training, tasers for WPD - 6:15 am updated:
At Thursday's regular meeting, the Williamson City Council approved two requests made by the Williamson Police Department regarding in-service training and the purchase of new Tasers.
#1 Tuesday
More wasted money just to taser a drunk that can't move or a girl. Lol .... i can't wait until all this useless spending is gone. Keep on breaking the city WPD. Again, enjoy it while it last.
#2 Tuesday
hell get rid their butts all they do set down there and lie on people. and watch tv.
#3 Tuesday
sure they tazer them they knock them off walls break their necks and backs.
#4 Tuesday
Haha. Hope the taze your sorry butt.
#5 Tuesday
If they get rid of the police then who is gonna work so you can draw the welfare check moron. Hope they taze you the next time you get arrested . No good pill heads are ruining the city.
#6 Tuesday
Learn to spell queer!
Yup, you keep working so i can get my welfare. Shit, you never have worked. No education by your spelling, etc..
Never been arrested queer. Now! Go outside the PD with your mom with both of you on your knees... mouths opened for those baggy pants men in blue who transport people loaded with drugs to the Marathon HAhahahahahahahahahaha
#7 Yesterday
All officers need good working equipment and if their tasers are outdated then they need to get new ones. Wouldn't you rather one of your family members be tased and apprehended than possibly shot? I know I would. Not long ago the remark was made that WPD was not qualified to run radar. Therefore the tickets they have been giving shouldn't stand up. Well that isn't true, it came out in the same article as the approval of the tasers , stated that the officers had received so many hours of radar training. They are required to get so many hours of mandatory training per year. Personally the alcoholics, drug addicts are a nuisance to the City and the WPD are only trying to keep the town under control for those who do not condone this type of lifestyle. I say thanks WPD you are great officers 24-7.
