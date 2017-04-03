Community speaks out about layoffs -
There are 5 comments on the Williamson Daily News Online story from Thursday Mar 30, titled Community speaks out about layoffs -. In it, Williamson Daily News Online reports that:
The Williamson Daily News recently asked residents, business owners and people who worked in the city of Williamson how they felt about the recent layoffs to the police and fire departments and if they would be willing to pay a user fee which is been enacted in other cities like Huntington, Pikeville and Charleston.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Williamson Daily News Online.
|
#1 Friday Mar 31
Ah shit! Williamson is the only town for it's size to have a paid Fire Dept. and have that many Officers on the force. More need to go too. Williamson is finished...It's gone and it's going to get worse.
Layoff's and abandoned houses...LMAO! Well, no one can sell a house in that shithole. People are still leaving. Bills just go up. People will be pooing and pissing in the streets soon.
It is what it is. Williamson still has PLENTY of backup from the DPS and Sheriff's Dept... Like they do in other towns.
I do agree with the one statement one person made about a certain Officer. I know it was Josh they were talking about. At least he did his job and didn't jump people for calling like a certain two do. Those two need to retire...PERIOD! They sure don't like doing theirs jobs IMO. You call them when you need them and they act like it's your fault. 9 out of 10 people will tell you that.
Yes, it will come down to just a Chief and three Patrolmen's and maybe a part time officer.
WAKE UP! Again, it is what it is. Put the blame where it should be. On the thieving Politicians. During all this time with the Obama administration waging war on coal....Pikeville, KY kept and is still growing. That says something about the asshole put in office in Williamson. They don't sit a whisper in each others ears over there. Williamson needs razed!!!!!!!!
People will backlash sooner or later against the "Whispering Politicians" ...like i said...be pooing and pissing where they can. Get rid of that Veolia should of been the first step. Then go after the ones who stole the money.
|
United States
|
#2 Friday Mar 31
You Just Told The Truth!!!!
|
#3 Friday Mar 31
i know this true to be a fact. ive call and they come up here and it my house tell me if call them back,he was going to arrest me for harassing him by calling. thats his job and its bull junk to say stuff to people like that. they dont want do their job they should quit.!!!
|
2 posts removed
|
#6 Sunday Apr 2
Hope you're the first queer!
WE HAVE PROTECTION...LMAO!
Man! You are a real dumbass....LOL.
|
United States
|
#7 Sunday Apr 2
Lay off those worthless pigs who are the biggest crooks.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Williamson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|13 hr
|Need a ride
|4,044
|Justice and Trailblazer drive in
|15 hr
|California Dreamen
|1
|Melissa burns
|18 hr
|MDB
|9
|I sure do miss home. (Aug '15)
|Mon
|Felmer Eudd
|24
|Mingo Ed Christmas break
|Sun
|That guy
|2
|Bye Fire Dept. and Three Officers
|Apr 2
|Mike
|20
|Police chief reworks shifts schedule -
|Apr 2
|Left Wing
|7
Find what you want!
Search Williamson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC