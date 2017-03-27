Another abandoned house -

Another abandoned house -

There are 1 comment on the Williamson Daily News Online story from Thursday Mar 30, titled Another abandoned house -. In it, Williamson Daily News Online reports that:

Kyle Lovern/WDN Photo The Williamson Daily News has been running photos of abandoned buildings and house in Williamson and Mingo County.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Williamson Daily News Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
P man

Nickelsville, VA

#1 12 hrs ago
Williamson has done this to itself, thanks to the B&O tax that makes property taxes triple when you rent your house out its cheeper to let it rot. Low rent, high maintenance, high tax bill, insurance,I looked into several houses to rent out for the trail riders and for monthly income not worth it.

Judged:

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Williamson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
old memorial hospital (Oct '09) 5 hr just sayin 81
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 5 hr just sayin 4,033
Nate Siggers 7 hr me 25
News Police chief reworks shifts schedule - 7 hr HEE HEE 8
News Community speaks out about layoffs - 9 hr Yeah 5
Speed Trap going Into Williamson 9 hr Dummy 28
Richard Wright 13 hr Yup 6
See all Williamson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Williamson Forum Now

Williamson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Williamson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Death Penalty
 

Williamson, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,368 • Total comments across all topics: 279,994,346

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC