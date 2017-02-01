Williamson Mayor/Council candidates announced -
The Williamson City Clerk's Office released a list of candidates running for mayor and council in the upcoming Williamson Municipal Election.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Daily News Online.
Williamson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|City considers eliminating traffic lights -
|1 hr
|Good Gawd
|2
|Brittany aka Kym Cantrell
|18 hr
|Plummer T
|1
|Judy Thompson
|Tue
|Suzin
|8
|Crooked officials
|Tue
|Citizen 1
|5
|City seeks trial by jury in WPD lawsuit case -
|Tue
|Citizen 1
|4
|Seriously who knocked up..
|Mon
|Pilly billy
|1
|goodman manor
|Jan 30
|resident
|2
