Williamson man arrested for grand larceny -
A Williamson, W.Va. resident was arrested in Logan recently after he allegedly attempted to leave the Walmart at Fountain Place Mall without paying for over $1,000 in electronics.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Logan Banner.
Comments
Add your comments below
Williamson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tina at the Tear Drop Inn (Jun '15)
|1 hr
|HONEST
|16
|Speed Trap going Into Williamson
|18 hr
|Opinion
|5
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|19 hr
|Zxcv
|3,996
|City seeks trial by jury in WPD lawsuit case -
|20 hr
|NoSuckHere
|12
|new mayor
|22 hr
|CitizenX
|25
|Peggy ooten
|23 hr
|real
|6
|whos the snitches
|Mon
|yogi
|5
Find what you want!
Search Williamson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC