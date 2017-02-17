There are on the Williamson Daily News Online story from Thursday Feb 16, titled Police officers make drug arrests - 10:30 pm updated:. In it, Williamson Daily News Online reports that:

Brianna Mccay, 24 from Williamson was arrested Friday, February 10, by officers with the Williamson Police Department on charges related to obstructing, disorderly conduct, trespassing, and possession of a controlled substance.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Williamson Daily News Online.