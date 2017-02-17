Police officers make drug arrests - 1...

Police officers make drug arrests - 10:30 pm updated:

There are 6 comments on the Williamson Daily News Online story from Thursday Feb 16, titled Police officers make drug arrests - 10:30 pm updated:. In it, Williamson Daily News Online reports that:

Brianna Mccay, 24 from Williamson was arrested Friday, February 10, by officers with the Williamson Police Department on charges related to obstructing, disorderly conduct, trespassing, and possession of a controlled substance.

Andy

Warfield, KY

#1 Friday Feb 17
Could the WPD screw up any worse? Nip this in the bud Barney Fife's. I mean, the girl could of had a gun on her. Nah, let's just take her and drop her off. Don't feel like driving to SWRJ.

Mingo Warrior

United States

#2 Friday Feb 17
Yep....The dope heads and dope peddlers are being rounded up. Many residents are now willing to help law enforcement officers clean up our community.

The punks on here complaining about speeding tickets need to be looking for more serious charges.

I will report any and all I consider a detriment to the peace and welfare of the citizens of Southern West Virginia.

Williamson man

Prestonsburg, KY

#3 Friday Feb 17
Great news. Good job WPD. We support you guys. Clean up our town and lets take this city back.

Former Mingoion

Miami, FL

#4 Saturday Feb 18
Andy wrote:
Could the WPD screw up any worse? Nip this in the bud Barney Fife's. I mean, the girl could of had a gun on her. Nah, let's just take her and drop her off. Don't feel like driving to SWRJ.
I agree! That was a dangerous situation to put themselves in.

Everyone should be checked before being put in a cruiser. So, they made a "Bust" by mistake. Wouldn't really call it a 'Bust." LOL.

Citizen

Prestonsburg, KY

#5 Saturday
Former Mingoion wrote:
<quoted text>I agree! That was a dangerous situation to put themselves in.

Everyone should be checked before being put in a cruiser. So, they made a "Bust" by mistake. Wouldn't really call it a 'Bust." LOL.
Read the headline genius. Drug bust. Williamson PD. Enough said. Get them dopies boys.

Facts

Williamson, WV

#8 15 hrs ago
That is the problems with Williamson. Too much drugs and drug dealers. The COPS and whomever they are ( WPD: WVSP: MCSD). It doesn't matter, catch them all and get them off the streets. People are dying daily from drugs. Your dealers don't care because they are making money and sales. These kind of people get our families, brothers, sisters, sons, and daughters messed up on drugs. So I applaud each and every COP no matter what department they are from. May GOD watch over you and may you always have an Angel watching over your back. Go get every one of the drug dealers that you can and get them off our streets. Go get each and every druggy and junky that you run into and put them off the streets. These days they act as if they own our little town and are so open with their drug use. Thanks for all you do Williamson Police Department, you are great. SHeriff's Department for your help in Williamson and all your support in the County. State Police for all your help in WIlliamson and all thru the County. We need all of you to get the job done. THANKS!

