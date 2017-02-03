MCSD looking for fugitives -

MCSD looking for fugitives -

There are 5 comments on the Williamson Daily News Online story from Thursday Feb 2, titled MCSD looking for fugitives -. In it, Williamson Daily News Online reports that:

The Mingo County Sheriff's Department is currently looking for Anthony Allen Collins, 41, of North Matewan, W.Va.

Emmamiller29

Since: Jan 17

4

Location hidden
#1 Thursday
I hope and pray that they catch Brian Keith Hatfield and Anthony Collins for the break-in at my parents home I think it's pretty sad that Brian Keith Hatfield broke his and uncles house the day they were laying his aunt to rest pretty sad that his uncle could not go out of town to bury his wife without his nephew Brian Keith Hatfield breaking into their house I pray that they catch them and justices serve they both deserve to be put in jail for a long time they are sick and twisted and need help .

Pilly billy

Chicago, IL

#2 Friday
I think Brian his hot!

Emmamiller29

Since: Jan 17

4

Location hidden
#3 Friday
Pilly billy wrote:
I think Brian his hot!
if you really knew who he was he wouldn't .
Mes

Charleston, WV

#4 Friday
Emmamiller29 wrote:
I hope and pray that they catch Brian Keith Hatfield and Anthony Collins for the break-in at my parents home I think it's pretty sad that Brian Keith Hatfield broke his and uncles house the day they were laying his aunt to rest pretty sad that his uncle could not go out of town to bury his wife without his nephew Brian Keith Hatfield breaking into their house I pray that they catch them and justices serve they both deserve to be put in jail for a long time they are sick and twisted and need help .
They got that Anthony Collins today...
Emmamiller29

Since: Jan 17

4

Location hidden
#5 Yesterday
Mes wrote:
<quoted text>
They got that Anthony Collins today...
Now they just need to catch Brian Keith Hatfield
