MCSD looking for fugitives -
There are 5 comments on the Williamson Daily News Online story from Thursday Feb 2, titled MCSD looking for fugitives.
The Mingo County Sheriff's Department is currently looking for Anthony Allen Collins, 41, of North Matewan, W.Va.

#1 Thursday
I hope and pray that they catch Brian Keith Hatfield and Anthony Collins for the break-in at my parents home I think it's pretty sad that Brian Keith Hatfield broke his and uncles house the day they were laying his aunt to rest pretty sad that his uncle could not go out of town to bury his wife without his nephew Brian Keith Hatfield breaking into their house I pray that they catch them and justices serve they both deserve to be put in jail for a long time they are sick and twisted and need help .
#2 Friday
I think Brian his hot!
#3 Friday
if you really knew who he was he wouldn't .
#4 Friday
They got that Anthony Collins today...
#5 Yesterday
Now they just need to catch Brian Keith Hatfield
