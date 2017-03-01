MCC votes for rehab -
Following a heated discussion, the Mingo County Commission voted to approve penning a letter of support for the purposed Serenity Point recovery center planned for the Sycamore Inn location in downtown Williamson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Daily News Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Williamson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tina at the Tear Drop Inn (Jun '15)
|1 hr
|HONEST
|16
|Speed Trap going Into Williamson
|18 hr
|Opinion
|5
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|19 hr
|Zxcv
|3,996
|City seeks trial by jury in WPD lawsuit case -
|20 hr
|NoSuckHere
|12
|new mayor
|22 hr
|CitizenX
|25
|Peggy ooten
|23 hr
|real
|6
|whos the snitches
|Mon
|yogi
|5
Find what you want!
Search Williamson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC