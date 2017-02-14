Latisha Marcum named to SWVCTC Board ...

Latisha Marcum named to SWVCTC Board of Governors -

Governor Jim Justice has appointed Latisha Marcum of Williamson, W.Va. to the Board of Governors for Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College.

