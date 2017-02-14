Latisha Marcum named to SWVCTC Board of Governors -
Governor Jim Justice has appointed Latisha Marcum of Williamson, W.Va. to the Board of Governors for Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College.
Williamson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Speed Trap Going Into Williamson
|6 hr
|Billy
|18
|Mingo Central principal smacks kid
|18 hr
|Oooo
|19
|Jeremy Dillion getting interest from D1 Schools...
|Sun
|Oldie but goodie
|2
|MCSD looking for fugitives -
|Sun
|Billy Bob Thorton
|14
|Seriously who knocked up..
|Sun
|Justin Mucram
|2
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|Sat
|robert
|3,984
|City considers eliminating traffic lights -
|Feb 9
|Baggy Blue Pants
|8
