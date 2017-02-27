Free prom dresses for those in need -

Free prom dresses for those in need

On Saturday February 25, Taria Salmons and some friends will be setting up her first prom dress shop, at Just Teasin and Tannin' in Belfry, Kentukcy from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Taria's goal is to supply a prom dress free of charge to any girl from any school who may not be able to afford a dress for prom this year.

