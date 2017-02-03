For the record -
The Mason County Sheriff's Department reports the following arrests made Jan 27-31: Leigh Ann Huddleston, 25, Gallipolis Ferry, driving on suspended, arrested by Cpl. Spencer.
Read more at Point Pleasant Register.
