WPD arrests three shoplifters -
Two men and a woman were charged with shoplifting Tuesday, January 24 after allegedly taking merchandise without paying from the 7-Eleven located on Second Avenue in downtown Williamson.
Williamson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mingo Central principal smacks kid
|11 min
|Pilly billy
|1
|Prostitution
|3 hr
|Truth
|29
|Victoria Courts
|16 hr
|knows
|7
|Jimmy Diamond is cheating on his loven Steven...
|16 hr
|jus me
|14
|crooked town
|16 hr
|jus me
|21
|City considers eliminating traffic lights -
|20 hr
|Citizen X
|3
|Brittany aka Kym Cantrell
|Tue
|Plummer T
|1
