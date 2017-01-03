Women arrested on various credit card...

Women arrested on various credit card charges -

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 4 Read more: Williamson Daily News Online

Two women were arrested last week after they found a credit card at the Southside Mall and proceeded to use the card for their own personal gain.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Daily News Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Williamson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 3 hr Wvstrong 3,962
keith wisecup (Jul '15) 4 hr Curious 2
News 4 new cruisers for WPD - 8 hr Mike 44
who is the daddy Thu fo sho 13
wpd Jan 2 Caught up 41
Prostitution Jan 2 Just saying 25
Dr. Salton and Dr. Tchou (Jul '11) Jan 2 Observer 32
See all Williamson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Williamson Forum Now

Williamson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Williamson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
 

Williamson, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,791 • Total comments across all topics: 277,678,839

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC