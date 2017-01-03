Williamson traffic stop ended in drug arrest -
Christopher "aka Scrap Iron" Jackson, 31 from Williamson, was arrested Friday, December 30 by Sr. Trooper R. Jennings and Sr. Trooper S. Belt of the Williamson Detachment of the West Virginia State Police .
