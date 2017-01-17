STOP to pen support letter for purposed rehab - 2:30 pm updated:
The Strong Through Our Plan Coalition announced intentions to pen a letter of support and offer additional assistance to the Housing Authority of Mingo County in their endeavor to establish a drug and alcohol recovery center at the Sycamore Inn location in downtown Williamson.
