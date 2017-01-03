Police looking for burglary suspect - 6:30 am updated:
Law enforcement converged on the scene of a residence on Ben Street in Williamson around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon looking for a burglary suspect.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Daily News Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Williamson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NS railroad guys
|3 hr
|Amandaneedstoknow
|12
|who is the daddy
|4 hr
|Veronica
|14
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|5 hr
|good deal
|3,964
|keith wisecup (Jul '15)
|13 hr
|Curious
|2
|4 new cruisers for WPD -
|17 hr
|Mike
|44
|wpd
|Jan 2
|Caught up
|41
|Prostitution
|Jan 2
|Just saying
|25
Find what you want!
Search Williamson Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC