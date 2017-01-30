Mingo arraignment -

Friday Jan 27

WDN Photo Wednesday evening, Kevin Elkins, 41 from Williamson, was arraigned before Mingo County Magistrate David Justice for an incident which allegedly occurred in West Williamson Friday, January 13. Elkins has been charged with the felony offense of sexual assault in the first degree.

Williamson, WV

