Funding approved for Serenity Point - 3:45 pm updated:
Belinda Harness, Executive Director of the Housing Authority of Mingo County provided updated details concerning Serenity Point, a recovery project planned for the Sycamore Inn location in downtown Williamson, and addressed public concerns in an interview Thursday with the Williamson Daily News and later at the Williamson City Council meeting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Daily News Online.
Add your comments below
Williamson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mingo Central principal smacks kid
|11 min
|Pilly billy
|1
|Prostitution
|3 hr
|Truth
|29
|Victoria Courts
|16 hr
|knows
|7
|Jimmy Diamond is cheating on his loven Steven...
|16 hr
|jus me
|14
|crooked town
|16 hr
|jus me
|21
|City considers eliminating traffic lights -
|20 hr
|Citizen X
|3
|Brittany aka Kym Cantrell
|Tue
|Plummer T
|1
Find what you want!
Search Williamson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC