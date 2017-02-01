Funding approved for Serenity Point -...

Funding approved for Serenity Point - 3:45 pm updated:

Saturday Jan 28 Read more: Williamson Daily News Online

Belinda Harness, Executive Director of the Housing Authority of Mingo County provided updated details concerning Serenity Point, a recovery project planned for the Sycamore Inn location in downtown Williamson, and addressed public concerns in an interview Thursday with the Williamson Daily News and later at the Williamson City Council meeting.

