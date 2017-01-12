City Council says funding for rehab center on hold - 12:45 pm updated:
At Thursday's regular meeting of the Williamson City Council, an announcement was made that the United States Department of Agriculture has put funding on hold for the purposed drug and alcohol recovery center planned for the Sycamore Inn location in downtown Williamson.
